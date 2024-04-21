Overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled for southbound I-5 this week

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close lanes and ramps on southbound I-5 overnight Monday, April 22 through Friday morning, April 25.
These include:
– The right lane between the 44th Avenue West on-ramp and State Route 104 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.
– The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly.
