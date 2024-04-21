Poet’s Corner: Just in Case, disconcerting, Shape

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group

Just in Case

In case I die tomorrow,

suddenly, like the cousin

who died yesterday,

here is what you need to know:

I am exceedingly rich.

But don’t audit my

bank accounts (checking or savings).

Look at my contact list

for the scores of friends and family

with whom I’m entwined.

~Pure Gold

Look in my photos and behold

the glorious montage of faces

and places I have loved.

~Priceless Jewels

Look over my calendar to witness

an untidy collection of grace

and connection.

~Manifold Treasure

There. Now you have my lavish

wealth portfolio.

Denise Meade

~ ~ ~ ~

disconcerting

much of what surrounds me

seems smarter, faster

more complex than I

my cell phone for starters

my desktop and laptop

smart houses, smart cars

ai emerging from the

virtual mountaintop

volcanoing ceaseless information

void of heart and soul

even my sonic toothbrush keeps

better track of time and usage

than I do of my small messy life

to our own detriment

we could well forget

the moving chorus of birds

simple avian concerts

resounding presence

beyond the bounds

of incessant data

Denise Meade

~ ~ ~ ~

Shape

Life stretched out

my soul so much

that I nearly lost

the shape of myself.

My body, though, certainly

shrinks and wrinkles

with age.

But now I’m getting

some glimpses of

the shape that a soul,

intrinsically alive,

can take.

It’s the shape

of a vulnerable child.

One of “those who

humble themselves

like this little child

will be greatest

in the kingdom of heaven.”

(Matthew 18:4)

Denise Meade

~ ~ ~ ~

Denise Meade is a 33-year Edmonds resident, where she and her husband have raised and launched four kids, and have loved investing in and being a part of this growing community. An on-again, off-again, very amateur poet since her early teens, she was happily surprised to be warmly welcomed in to the EPIC Poetry Group. She is also an amateur photographer and occasionally puts both creative outlets together, especially as inspired by nature.