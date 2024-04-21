Poet’s Corner: Just in Case, disconcerting, Shape

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group
Just in Case
In case I die tomorrow,
suddenly, like the cousin
who died yesterday,
here is what you need to know:
I am exceedingly rich.
But don’t audit my
bank accounts (checking or savings).
Look at my contact list
for the scores of friends and family
with whom I’m entwined.
~Pure Gold
Look in my photos and behold
the glorious montage of faces
and places I have loved.
~Priceless Jewels
Look over my calendar to witness
an untidy collection of grace
and connection.
~Manifold Treasure
There. Now you have my lavish
wealth portfolio.
Denise Meade
~ ~ ~ ~
disconcerting
much of what surrounds me
seems smarter, faster
more complex than I
my cell phone for starters
my desktop and laptop
smart houses, smart cars
ai emerging from the
virtual mountaintop
volcanoing ceaseless information
void of heart and soul
even my sonic toothbrush keeps
better track of time and usage
than I do of my small messy life
to our own detriment
we could well forget
the moving chorus of birds
simple avian concerts
resounding presence
beyond the bounds
of incessant data
Denise Meade
~ ~ ~ ~
Shape
Life stretched out
my soul so much
that I nearly lost
the shape of myself.
My body, though, certainly
shrinks and wrinkles
with age.
But now I’m getting
some glimpses of
the shape that a soul,
intrinsically alive,
can take.
It’s the shape
of a vulnerable child.
One of “those who
humble themselves
like this little child
will be greatest
in the kingdom of heaven.”
(Matthew 18:4)
Denise Meade
~ ~ ~ ~
Denise Meade is a 33-year Edmonds resident, where she and her husband have raised and launched four kids, and have loved investing in and being a part of this growing community. An on-again, off-again, very amateur poet since her early teens, she was happily surprised to be warmly welcomed in to the EPIC Poetry Group. She is also an amateur photographer and occasionally puts both creative outlets together, especially as inspired by nature.
