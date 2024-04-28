Project Girl Mentoring Program holding Havana Night Soirée May 3

All folks over the age of 21 are invited to savor a dinner by Dancing Kitchen, participate in a silent auction and watch a performance by group mentees, all while enjoying a night out during Lynnwood-based Project Girl’s Havana Night Soirée Friday, May 3. Doors will open at 7 p.m. at the Project Girl’s office, 4114 198th St. S.W. #4, Lynnwood, with the main program running from 8-10:30 p.m.
Community members will have also the chance learn how the Project Girl program is building a stronger community of young women through their mentorship programs and engagement. Attendees are encouraged to dress up with Havana-inspired attire such as linen shirts, floral dresses, vibrant colors, straw fedoras, statement jewelry and a touch of tropical flair.
To learn more about the nonprofit’s work or purchase tickets to the soirée, visit Project Girl Mentoring Program’s website here.
