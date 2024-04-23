Public notice of special Port of Edmonds Commission meeting

NOTICE OF SPECIAL COMMISSION MEETING
Notice is hereby given that three (3) or more Commissioners of the Port of Edmonds plan to attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the new Port of Edmonds Administration Building, in Edmonds, Washington on April 26, 2024 at 11:00am. There will be no formal action taken by the Commission during this event.
