Public safety update, traffic calming on Woodway Town Council agenda April 15

A public safety update from Fire Chief Matt Cowan and Police Chief Jason Valentine and a discussion about traffic calming are among the items on the Woodway Town Council agenda for 6 p.m. Monday, April 15 at Woodway Town Hall.

There will be two opportunities for public comments.

Town Hall is located at 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. You can also view the meeting via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 769 962 32#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.