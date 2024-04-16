Pull ivy, pick up litter at Earth Day events scheduled for local parks and beaches April 20-22

Residents can help the environment and their community by participating in local events in honor of Earth Day, Monday, April 22.

For starters, the City of Edmonds invites you to restore native habitat and remove litter in Edmonds parks on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m.-noon. Work will include planting trees at Yost Park, pulling ivy in Pine Ridge Park, and picking up litter at Marina Beach and Brackett’s Landing parks. Volunteers will be led by City of Edmonds staff and the Edmonds Stewards, who host monthly work parties at five parks year-round and invite the public to join them.

Details regarding the work parties are included on the Sound Salmon Solutions’ Events page at www.soundsalmonsolutions.org/events. Participation is free and open to all ages, but space is limited and pre-registration is required. Minors under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Also, the Edmonds Ivy League is hosting three consecutive Earth Day events the weekend of April 20 and 21 and also on Monday, April 22. Volunteers will gather at the Southwest County Park parking area at 17920 Olympic View Dr., Edmonds, at 9 a.m. each morning for three hours of volunteer work to remove invasive plants like ivy and holly.

Volunteers should bring garden gloves and dress for outdoor work wearing tennis shoes or boots. Instruction in plant removal will be given and tools will be provided.

Southwest County Park is a 120-acre undeveloped forest entirely within the boundaries of Edmonds. Perrinville Creek runs through the larger section of the park, which is divided by Olympic View Drive. Visitors can view cedar stumps and other evidence of Edmonds’ early logging history.

For more information on their Earth Day events, contact EdmondsIvyLeague@gmail.com.