Purchase your commemorative museum bricks before April 12 for spring installation

Looking for a way to honor, memorialize and appreciate the many people and businesses that have ties to Edmonds? Consider purchasing a brick in the Edmonds Historical Museum’s Plaza on 5th Avenue near Bell Street. A unique gift for an upcoming Mother’s or Father’s Day, the museum advises you to get your order in by April 12 to meet the spring 2024 installation deadline.

Rectangular gray pavers are $100, 8” x 8” gray pavers are $500 and 8” x 8” terra cotta bricks are $1,000. To order a brick online, visit historicedmonds.org/buy-a-brick.

The next installation will be in the fall, just in time for the holidays.