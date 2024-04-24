Reader view: In defense of planned bike lanes on Main Street

Editor’s note: The following was sent to the Edmonds City Council and is being republished here at the author’s request.

Edmonds City Council:

I am writing to request that you support completion of the planned bike lanes on Main Street as part of the Main Street Overlay project. In case some of your concerns have to do with saving costs during our city’s financial crisis, you may be referring to Ordinance 18.80.015 – Complete Streets, Exception 2d: Facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit users, and/or people of all abilities are not required to be provided where the cost would be disproportionate to the current need or probable future uses. Let me assure you that the current need is real and probable future uses will increase.

Here is my point of view:

1. I am as legally entitled to use any street in the city on my bicycle as anyone in a car is.

2. I use an e-bike and am a confident and experienced rider. So I will continue to use Main Street to get to my destination when it’s the route that I choose, whether or not there are bike lanes or sharrows. Other cyclists will too, in increasing numbers as more e-bikes come into use.

3. A bike lane reassures drivers that I don’t intend to swerve all over the lane, and puts them on notice to watch for me and not collide with me. It sets the expectation that cyclists have a right to be there. Conversely, sharrows are not always understood by drivers or can be seen as merely a suggestion that there might be cyclists in the street.

4. The cost difference between painting lines for a bike lane or adding sharrows is negligible.

Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. How do these apply to the discussion of bike lanes on Main Street? Here are the inalienable rights I have in mind while cycling:

Life. I have a right, legally, to use the streets of Edmonds riding a bicycle. I have a right to use them without any more risk of collision with a car when using my bike for transportation than when I’m using my car. According to Washington State Patrol data, 10 of the 47 people on bikes struck by cars in Edmonds since 2018 have happened on the Main/212th corridor between the ferry and Highway 99. Isn’t that at the heart of the Complete Streets ordinance, to make our streets equally safe “for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit users, and persons of all abilities” as well as for cars? We all have an equal right to safety and staying alive while getting around our lovely city.

Liberty. I have the right to choose which streets to use on my bicycle. While the Bike Route and Bike2Health signs in downtown are informative and helpful, they are not a mandate on where I can ride. Nor do they help me get out of the Bowl to my home in Seaview in the most direct and efficient route. I do use and will continue to use Main Street on my bike all the way up to Maplewood Drive or Five Corners.

The pursuit of happiness. I have a right to pursue happiness and good health by riding my bike. I have a right to pursue the satisfaction of knowing that I’m reducing global heating and helping mitigate the climate crisis by riding my bike instead of driving my car. And I have a right to pursue the happiness of being heard by my elected officials and having them consider my needs.

Please do consider my needs and the needs of the increasing number of cyclists in coming years, and go ahead with the planned bike lanes on Main Street.

Thank you.

— By Margaret Elwood

Edmonds resident Margaret Elwood is co-chair of the Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group (EBAG)