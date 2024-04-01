Reader view: Items for council to consider when updating Comprehensive Plan

Edmonds City Council: When updating our Comprehensive Plan, please consider the following two issues:

(1) Careful planning to create walkable “15-minute neighborhoods.”

In order to justify increased density within 3/4 mile of transit, Director McLaughlin and consultants have misrepresented “15-minute neighborhoods” by adding bike and transit to the definition. Council never authorized use of the term “15-minute neighborhoods,” or the definition being used, so council can at any time implement the real definition into the Comprehensive Plan.

I urge you to carefully read all “seven rules for creating 15-minute neighborhoods” in this article . It will inform you of the value of careful planning to achieve desired results.

“What is a 15-minute neighborhood?

A 15-minute neighborhood is a neighborhood in which you can access all of your most basic, day-to-day needs within a 15-minute walk of your home. It is also sometimes called a complete neighborhood

Careful planning to create these neighborhoods would involve:

Engaging property owners and residents in EACH neighborhood hub/center that we want to be walkable, in a transparent process to determine if/how that can be achieved.

Defining what services are needed in each neighborhood, and where they might be located.

Including guidelines for moving towards the goal of walk-ability for each neighborhood hub/center in our updated Comprehensive Plan.

When my husband and I moved to the Edmonds Bowl in 1985, there was a grocery store, two hardware stores, two drug stores, a garden center, Garden Gear, a produce market and a fish market, all within a 15-minute walk of our home. There was also a grocery store at the waterfront. Now there’s ACE hardware.

All these businesses providing “daily necessities and services” closed and were replaced with specialty stores, restaurants and bars. The bowl and the waterfront are no longer “15-minute neighborhoods.”

Five Corners is also not a “15-minute neighborhood.” See Sam Byron’s excellent Reader view.

(2) Focus on Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) code update, which supports the goal of “aging in place.”

Our ADU code, if well crafted, can increase density by supporting multi-generational housing and by providing affordable options for elders and disabled on fixed incomes who might otherwise sell their homes to developers.

To begin:

– Identify and document all existing ADUs, registered and unregistered.

– Project number of property owners who would build ADUs, if it was affordable to do so, by doing a survey as suggested by Councilmember Susan Paine.

– Include the above numbers in projection of our growth requirements.

– Since lot-line-to-lot-line development is viewed negatively by many, consider researching the number of single-family home property owners in Seattle who sold out to developers, who subsequently filled the entire property with housing.

The ADU code is in progress, and careful crafting of the code will support multi-generational housing and provide a focus on elder property owners who may consider an ADU to assist them in aging in place.

Here is a link to my Reader view , which I submitted as public comment to the Edmonds Planning Board’s hearing on ADU code.

It is critically important that Edmonds growth treads lightly on our environmental assets and can be supported by the costs of necessary infrastructure improvements.

Please give serious consideration to these two issues as you update Edmonds’ Comprehensive Plan.

— By Joan Bloom

Edmonds City Councilmember, 2012-2015