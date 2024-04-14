Recognizing John Gradwohl: Football community turns out to thank retiring EWHS coach

Community members joined the Edmonds-Woodway High School football family in the EWHS gym Saturday to celebrate the career of longtime coach John Gradwohl. Earlier this year, he announced his retirement as head football coach for the Warriors after 28 seasons. He will continue as a physical education instructor at Edmonds-Woodawy
— Photos by Michael Bury
