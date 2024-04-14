Recognizing John Gradwohl: Football community turns out to thank retiring EWHS coach

A gathering of current and former coaches and student athletes who attended an appreciation event for retiring head football coach John Gradwohl at the Edmonds-Woodway High School gym Saturday afternoon.
The emcee for the event was John Gradwohl’s wife Margie Gradwohl.
Gordy Gradwohl regales the 200-plus attendees with a listing of stats from brother John’s 28-year EWHS coaching career.
Edmonds School District Athletic Director Angie McGuire reminisces on the early years of John’s career at Edmonds-Woodway.
Edmonds-Wooday physical education teacher and football coach Mike Anderson, left, leads the crowd in a rendition of “Warrior Blues.”
John Gradwohl and Chris McDavid enjoy Mike Anderson’s memory of Gradwohl-isms: “It only makes sense if you don’t think about it” and “I’m not the smartest tool in the shed.”
Former EWHS student-athlete Capassio Cherry speaks about Gradwohl’s influence on his high school sports and academic career.
Oldest brother Chris Gradwohl recalls memories of early family life with John and four brothers and their lifelong love of football.
John Gradwohl shares wisdom gained from the highs…
…and lows of a 28-year high school coaching career.
John and Margie share a moment with former EWHS student athlete and current Houston Texans pro football player Ali Gaye.
John and Margie Gradwohl thank the EWHS football family for their support, fun and memories.

Community members joined the Edmonds-Woodway High School football family in the EWHS gym Saturday to celebrate the career of longtime coach John Gradwohl. Earlier this year, he announced his retirement as head football coach for the Warriors after 28 seasons. He will continue as a physical education instructor at Edmonds-Woodawy

— Photos by Michael Bury

