Red light cameras back on Edmonds City Council agenda April 23

Whether the City of Edmonds should install red light cameras at various intersections will be considered by the Edmonds City Council when it meets on Tuesday, April 23.

The council will also hold its annual joint meeting wih South County Fire Commissioners, where it is likely they will discuss the city’s current fire and emergency services contract.

Fire service expenses are on the minds of many councilmembers now that the city is facing some long-term budget challenges. In December 2023, South County Fire put Edmonds on notice that the agency intends to terminate the current interlocal agreement for fire and EMS services effective Dec. 31, 2025.

While the present contract between the city and South County Fire still has seven years remaining, a key provision allows either party to terminate by giving the other two years’ notice. That gives Edmonds until the end of 2025 to put in place a new plan for fire and EMS services.

The current 20-year contract was executed in 2010. Since that time a range of factors — including increased traffic, higher density, population growth and higher labor costs (largely the result of new labor contract agreements) — have driven up the cost of providing these services.

Partially to gain the necessary flexibility to remain financially sound as costs increase, South County Fire in 2017 reorganized into what is now the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Authority (RFA). As a fire authority, the agency can be funded directly through property taxes rather than receive payment from the individual jurisdictions that contract for fire and EMS services. In essence, this means that property owners would fund the RFA directly, rather than pay taxes to the city, which would use these funds to pay for emergency and fire services from the RFA. To move from an individual contract to being part of the RFA, voters in each jurisdiction need to approve this change. So far, the cities of Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Brier and Mountlake Terrace have voted to join the RFA.

Last week, the council heard a fire services feasibility assessment report from Fitch and Associates, which the council hired the firm to analyze the costs of various options for fire and emergency medical services, including joining the RFA, bringing back the city’s own fire department and contracting with Shoreline Fire.

As for the red light cameras, the council is considering three alternatives:

Option 1: Three Intersection Locations

220th and Highway 99

212th and 76th

Hwy 104 and 100th

Option 2: Nine Intersection Locations

224th and Highway 99

220th and Highway 99

238th and Highway 99

216th and Highway 99

228th and Highway 99

212th and Highway 99

220th and 76th

212th and 76th

Highway 104 and 100th

Option 3: Four Intersection Locations

220th and HWY 99

224th and HWY 99

220th and 76th Ave W

100th Ave and Edmonds Way (SR104)

Option 4: Two Intersection Locations

220th and HWY 99

100th Ave and Edmonds Way (SR 104)

Also on the council agenda:

– A resolution recognizing National Trails Day

– An opioid settlement participation form

– Elected official training

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can also participate remotely via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone at US: +1 253 215 8782. The Webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.