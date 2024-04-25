Reminder: final Winter Market on Saturday, April 27

The public is invited to attend the final Edmonds Winter Market of the season from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 27 on Fifth Avenue North between Main and Bell streets.
A multitude of local vendors will be participating in the Winter Market, offering a wide range of items including artisan packaged food, jewelry, locally made home items and more.
Follow City of Edmonds Markets at www.facebook.com/edmondsholidaymarket for more details.
