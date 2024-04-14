Ribbon cutting April 26 for new Port of Edmonds administration and maintenance building

The community is invited to the ribbon-cutting celebration at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26 for the new Port of Edmonds administration and maintenance building located at 471 Admiral Way in Edmonds.

Speakers include U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, State Sen. Marko Liias and Rep. Strom Peterson and Port of Edmonds Commission President Jay Grant. Cake and refreshments will be servewd.

Built to LEED-silver standards with elements such as solar panels and EV charging stations, the new 12,00- square-foot, two-story building serves as headquarters for the Port of Edmonds. Port headquarters were originally located across the street at 336 Admiral Way. Port maintenance will operate out of the first floor, while the administration office and public commission meeting room are located on the second floor. The building also includes a 1,900-square-foot commercial space that is available for rent.

The construction of the new building is phase one of a three-phase port project that will bring major infrastructure repairs and public access improvements to the port’s waterfront. Along with electrification upgrades, phase two involves taking down the old port administration building to make room for a new waterfront public plaza. Phase three includes the reconstruction of the north marina seawall, as well as a walking surface, lighting, landscaping and seating upgrades to the waterfront boardwalk, known as the Portwalk. The port is currently seeking permits and funding for phase two and three. Construction on the Portwalk is expected to begin in 2026 or 2027.

“The completion of the administration and maintenance building is a crucial first step in our overall plan to repair and upgrade the Portwalk,” said Port Executive Director Angela Harris. “We look forward to welcoming community members to the port to celebrate this momentous occasion.”

RSVP for the ribbon-cutting celebration by calling 425-673-2022 or emailing Renae at rebel@portofedmonds.org by April 22.