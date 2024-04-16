Rita Yost Wiklund: Born to pioneering Edmonds family, she was a teacher and outdoor enthusiast

Rita Yost Wiklund

June 15, 1930 – April 1, 2024

Rita was born to the pioneering Yost family and spent most of her life in Edmonds, WA. Her parents were Juanita Bacon and George W. Yost and her two older sisters were Wanda Deming and Nona Markee. Her grandparents were Allen M. and Amanda Yost. She graduated from Edmonds High School in 1948 and Washington State College in 1952. She was a telephone company service representative and later a teacher in the Shoreline School District. Rita enjoyed outdoor activities including hiking, skiing, biking and golf. She married Stan Wiklund, a fellow teacher/principal in 1963, and they travelled often to Europe to enjoy hiking and sightseeing. They moved to Mirabella in Seattle in 2015 and enjoyed making new friends in this welcoming community. Rita’s lifelong passion was golf, and she joined the golfing group at Mirabella and played into her late eighties.

As per Rita’s request, no memorial service will be held.

Donations may be made to a charity of your choice or the Edmonds Historical Museum.

