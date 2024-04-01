Reminder: Rosen to discuss ‘surprises and challenges’ of being mayor at Edmonds Civic Roundtable April 4

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen will speak on “The Surprises and Challenges of My First Three Months As Mayor” during the Edmonds Civic Roundtable’s (ECR) next meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.
The ECR discussion occurs one week after Rosen presented his March 28 State of the City address focusing on the city’s finances.
During the April 4 event, Rosen will make a brief presentation on his experiences and will then be interviewed by Ray Liaw, an attorney specializing in land use and the environment, ECR said in a press release announcing the meeting. In addition to her law practice, Liaw — an Edmonds resident — is board president of the Edmonds Public Facilities District, the public entity that owns and operates the Edmonds Center for the Arts.
The meeting will include a question-and-answer session following the interview.
There is no charge for the event, but attendees are asked to register in advance at www.edmondscivicroundtable.org.
It is refreshing to see Mayor Rosen interact with the citizens of Edmonds in such a forum. I plan to attend.
Sounds like Mayor Rosen will do a pretty good job about talking about himself in front of civic groups. I see he does a pretty good job at photo ops too. When it comes to the citizens of Edmonds and the planning process looks like the local town folk are pretty close to the bottom of the pyramid. Same menu, same kitchen, staff different waiter (Rosen).
Considering Mayor Rosen was part of the Civic Roundtable when it began and part of their internal committee selecting candidates they wanted to run to unseat the former mayor and some of the city council, he’s definitely going to be at all their events shaking hands and smiling.
I trust for the good of the WHOLE community this will be available on ZOOM ??
What surprises and what challenges can we not possibly know about already if we’ve been paying attention at all? I suspect that this is going to be pretty much a preaching to the Choir type function, which is all well and good for those interested. The interview will probably be interesting and maybe informative. Reading the highlights in MEN on this one will work good enough for me.
All of the comments above were made before Mayor Rosen’s State of the City presentation on March 28th. See the presentation on the link above. In that presentation he pointed out three ways to make your views known and ask questions. 1. Council meeting April 2nd. 2. Edmonds Civic Roundtable April 4th. 3. Several community meeting to be scheduled.
As a community we can work on solutions supported by a majority of our citizens. It is time to come together and move Edmonds forward.
