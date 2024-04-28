Salmon fry released into upper Perrinville Creek

Community volunteers and streamside residents helped Sound Salmon Solutions and the Edmonds Stream Team release several thousand coho salmon fry into upper Perrinville Creek on Saturday.

Joe Scordino, project leader for the Edmonds Stream Team, reported that the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has authorized the release of coho salmon “babies” from the Edmonds’ Willow Creek Salmon Hatchery into Shell, Perrinville, Northstream, Willow, Shellabarger and Boeing Creeks to enhance and reestablish salmon runs in Puget Sound small creeks. These coho will spend their first year of life in the creeks before migrating to sea, where they will grow for an additional two years before returning to the creeks as spawning adult salmon.

Kaelie Spencer, Willow Creek Hatchery manager, said that the public is welcome to observe the release of several thousand additional coho salmon fry into upper Shell Creek in Yost Park at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25. Those interested in volunteering to help with the release operation may sign up here, although registration is limited.