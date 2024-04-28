Save the date: Holy Rosary spring rummage sale May 17-18

The Holy Rosary Edmonds Women’s Association will be hosting a spring rummage sale May 17-18 in the Pastoral Center, 630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, May 17 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18. You’re invited to hunt for bargains, enjoy lunch and meet old and new friends.