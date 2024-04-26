Save the date: Watershed Fun Fair returns to Willow Creek Hatchery May 18

Mark your calendars for a day of family fun at the Watershed Fun Fair in Edmonds on Saturday, May 18. The City of Edmonds and its partners will be transforming the Willow Creek Salmon and Watershed Education Center into a festive space full of hands-on activities, crafts and games with a focus on environmental stewardship. The event is free and open to the public from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The fair brings together staff and volunteers from local nonprofit organizations and the city to share tips on how we can all do our part to protect the Puget Sound through simple actions in our everyday lives. While providing fun, educational activities for kids, experts will be on hand to discuss topics that include stormwater management, rain gardens, natural yard care, backyard wildlife habitat, water conservation and habitat restoration.

In addition to festival favorites like the “Poop Toss” game hosted by the city’s stormwater team, the Edmonds Stewards will be showcasing their new medicinal demonstration garden as well as stumpery they’ve created by repurposing a fallen tree into decorative living art.

Guests who stop by the Edmonds Tree Board’s booth can get their hands dirty potting up a tree seedling to take home, and folks interested in attracting more birds and other wildlife to their backyards will find materials and information at booths hosted by the Pilchuck Audubon Society and the National Wildlife Federation.

No event at the hatchery would be complete without a chance to feed the juvenile salmon in the rearing pond courtesy of Sound Salmon Solutions. They’re counting on guests to help fatten them up before they get released into our local streams.

Additional activities will be provided by the Edmonds Discovery Programs, Students Saving Salmon, and the Snohomish Marine Resources Committee.

The Willow Creek Salmon and Education Center is located at 95 Pine St. in Edmonds. For more information, contact email jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov or call 425-771-0227.