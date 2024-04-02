Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: April 1, 2024 3 Sunday sunset. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Sunday sunset. (Photo by Diana Richmond) Monday morning. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Photo by Jewel Hagen Photo by Ron LaRue Photo by RJ Perna Monday sunset. (Photo by Doug Parrott)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.