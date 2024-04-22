Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: April 21, 2024 1 Saturday night at Brackett’s Landing. (Photo by Niall McShane) Sunday at sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Photo by Robert Mazelow Photo by Ron LaRue Photo by Ann Bradford Sunday sunset at Haines Wharf. (Photo by Sam Spencer) Photo by Susan Matheson Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.