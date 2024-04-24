Scene in Edmonds: Around town 6 hours ago 7 Treasures discovered during the Edmonds Fishing Pier underwater cleaning event Sunday: seven cell phones, a Buddha statue, squid jigs and fishing line. (Photo by Vienna Ztribe) Kenny Boonsripisal and his grandson Kyle at Marina Beach Park Monday. (Photo by Bob Sears) Before sunrise Tuesday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Tuesday morning moon. (Photo by Suzzanne Fokine) Mount Baker in fine form. (Photo by Ron LaRue) A rare sighting of white pelicans at the Edmonds Marsh Tuesday. (Photo by Bob Conrad) Spring color. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Boys enjoying beach time. (Photo by Joe Scordino) A beautifully planted corner on Cedar Street. (Photo by Florence Chan) Tuesday sunset. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
