Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday Posted: April 19, 2024 5 A rest with a view. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Gary Martin and Amie Stewart of Puget Sound Alphorns performed at Brackett’s Landing Friday afternoon to the delight of all who came out to enjoy the sunny day. To learn more about alphorns and events, check out pugetsoundalphorns.com. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) This mama hummingbird in a downtown nest was originally spotted by photographer Ann Bradford — and photographer Denise Meade got this close-up.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.