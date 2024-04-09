Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday Posted: April 8, 2024 15 Photographer Joe Foos spotted this cat hanging out on a ledge at Point Edwards. Foos discovered that the cat’s name is Bandit, and the ledge is a favorite spot. Subjects of the “Sighting Whales” sculpture at Olympic Beach Park get some cold-weather gear, photographer Ron LaRue noted. A cold, windy evening on the Edmonds Fishing Pier, from photographer Ralph Sanders.
