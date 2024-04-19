Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Posted: April 18, 2024 4 Photo by Sharon O’Brien Photo by Denise Meade Photo by Mary Dizon Photo by Ann Bradford Photo by Ron LaRue The Jake Bergevin Trio entertains guests at Cascadia Art Museum with a free jazz concert during Edmonds Art Walk. (Photo by Chris Walton) Photo by Ann Bradford Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.