Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday

Posted: April 18, 2024 4
Photo by Sharon O’Brien
Photo by Denise Meade
Photo by Mary Dizon
Photo by Ann Bradford
Photo by Ron LaRue
The Jake Bergevin Trio entertains guests at Cascadia Art Museum with a free jazz concert during Edmonds Art Walk. (Photo by Chris Walton)
Photo by Ann Bradford
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

