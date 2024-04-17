Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday 2 hours ago 3 The moon at 3 a.m. (Photo by Julia Wiese) The first ferry of the morning. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Photo by Sharon O’Brien Photo by Floyd Barker Photo by Ron LaRue Photo by Ralph Sanders Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Alex Duncan
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.