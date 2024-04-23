Scene in Edmonds: Earth Day at the Edmonds Marsh Posted: April 22, 2024 2 A green wing teal duck looks around A robin on pollen-covered branches. A Canada goose defends its territory and mate. A pine siskin forages. Photographer Michael Lowell was at the Edmonds Marsh on Earth Day Monday and took a few pictures of the morning activity.
