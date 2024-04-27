Scene in Edmonds: Port celebrates new administration and maintenance building

Elected officials gathered Friday morning to cut the ribbon and officially celebrate the opening of the Port of Edmonds new administration and maintenance building. Those participating, L-R, were John Brock, Woodway Town Council; Michelle Dotsch, Edmonds City Council; Mike Rosen, Edmonds mayor; Susan Paine, Edmonds City Council; Selina Killin, Edmonds Port Commission; U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen; Jay Grant, Edmonds Port Commission; Dave Orvis, retired Edmonds Port commissioner; Janelle Cass, Edmonds Port Commission; Steve Johnston, Edmonds Port Commission; David Preston, Edmonds Port Commission; Will Chen, Edmonds City Council and Angela Harris, Port of Edmonds executive director. Look for our full story and more photos of the event on Saturday.
— Photo by Larry Vogel
