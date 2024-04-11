Scene in Edmonds: STRUM hosts Waterfront Center luau

STRUM (Seattle’s Totally Relaxed Ukulele Musicians) hosted a luau at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Wednesday night. The event included music, hula dancers, special Hawaiian guests and plenty of food. — Photos courtesy STRUM
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.