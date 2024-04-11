Scene in Edmonds: STRUM hosts Waterfront Center luau

Posted: April 11, 2024 4

STRUM (Seattle’s Totally Relaxed Ukulele Musicians) hosted a luau at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Wednesday night. The event included music, hula dancers, special Hawaiian guests and plenty of food. — Photos courtesy STRUM

