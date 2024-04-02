Scene in Edmonds: Traffic signal work begins at Hwy 104 and 100th W

It was slow going at the intersection of State Route 104 and 100th Avenue West Tuesday as the City of Edmonds began its month-long pavement striping and traffic signal work — part of the citywide bicycle improvements project. The project turned the busy intersection into an all-way stop, with a uniformed police officer directing traffic.

The work will continue daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through the month of April. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The removal and installation of pavement striping on 100th Avenue West from Elm Way/220th Street Southwest to 244th Street Southwest will begin on Monday, April 8 and continue during the month of April from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, the city said.

You can learn more here.