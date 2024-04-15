Scene in Edmonds: Waterfront dining

While on her walk Sunday morning, photographer Julia Wiese noticed several birds dining on fish. She was able to capture two of the birds with the fish before they swallowed them. She also found a harbor seal on the rocks right by the port marina entrance.
