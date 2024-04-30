Scene in Edmonds: What’s that orange glow near Haines Wharf?

If you’ve seen this orange flow in the water near Haines Wharf, you aren’t alone. According to the Washington State Department of Eecology, it is Noctiluca, which Merriam-Webster Dictionary describes as “a genus of marine plantlike flagellates (order Dinoflagellata) that are unusually large, complex in structure, and bioluminescent.”

While not regarded as harmful to humans, it can cause skin irritation in swimmers.