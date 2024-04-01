Seattle City Club launches youth council with event April 3

Seattle City Club is hosting an event Wednesday, April 3, aimed at exploring the important role that young people play in shaping communities. Topics include the power of activism, speaking up and getting involved in civics as Seattle CityClub launches its Civically Engaged Youth Council at The Collective in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood.

Among those on the council is Brook Roberts of the Edmonds Waterfront Center board. The discussion will be moderated by Snohomish County Councilmember Jared Mead.

“Our youth council would like as many local and regional leaders to be a part of the conversation as we move into an important election year statewide,” the event announcement states.

Among the topics:

– How can you get your peers involved in civics?

– How can businesses and organizations incorporate youth voices into their mission?

– What should elected, civic, and community leaders do to have more youth and young adults civically engaged?

– Why is youth service vital in our communities, and how can we encourage more of it?

The formal program begins at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at The Collective, 400 Dexter Ave. N., at 5:30 p.m. for networking.

RSVP now to secure your spot.