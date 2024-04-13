Several I-405 ramps in Bothell and Kirkland to close overnight April 14-19 for pavement repairs

For those who drive Interstate 405, several I-405 on- and off-ramps in Bothell and Kirkland will close overnight April 14-19, as a regional project continues sealing cracks and repairing pavement in King County.
Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close:
– The Northeast 160th Street on-ramp to southbound I-405 in Bothell from 9 p.m. Sunday, April 14, to 5 a.m. Monday, April 15. A signed detour will use northbound I-405 and loop around to southbound I-405 at Northeast 195th Street.
– The Northeast 160th Street on-ramp to northbound I-405 in Bothell from 9 p.m. Monday, April 15, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 16. A signed detour will guide people around the closure using the State Route 522 on-ramp to northbound I-405.
– The northbound I-405 off-ramp to Northeast 160th Street in Bothell from 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 17. A signed detour will guide people to the southbound I-405 off-ramp to Northeast 160th Street, using Northeast 195th Street to loop around.
– The Totem Lake Boulevard on-ramp to northbound I-405 in Kirkland from 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, to 5 a.m. Thursday, April 18. A signed detour will lead people to the eastbound Northeast 124th Street on-ramp to northbound I-405.
The westbound Northeast 124th Street on-ramp to northbound I-405 in Kirkland from 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, to 5 a.m. Thursday, April 18. A signed detour will lead people to the eastbound Northeast 124th Street on-ramp to northbound I-405.
– The southbound I-405 off-ramp to westbound SR 522 and Campus Way Northeast in Bothell from 9 p.m. Thursday, April 18, to 5 a.m. Friday, April 19. A signed detour will guide people to Northeast 160th Street and loop back around using northbound I-405 to westbound SR 522 and the Kaysner Way exit to reach Campus Way Northeast.
All work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled. Crews will use the ramp closures to seal cracks and repair pavement, creating a smoother ride and extending the lifespan of the pavement.
Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.
