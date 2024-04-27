Sno-King School Retirees award scholarships

The Sno-King School Retirees are awarding two $2500 scholarships to Edmonds School District seniors. These scholarships are renewable for one more year at $2500 for these students who are planning to be educators upon their college graduation, according to a news release.

Ava McGinness will graduate from Edmonds-Woodway High School and pursue her degree at Grand Canyon University. While taking rigorous courses in high school, McGinness has been involved with both her high school volleyball team, but also her club volleyball team. She loves children and is looking forward to having a classroom of her own.

After graduating from Meadowdale High School, Aki Sano plans on an Early Childhood and Family Studies major at the University of Washington, which will qualify her to be an elementary teacher.

Sano has been active in cross country, track and field, tennis and Key Club which has involved many hours of volunteer work. She was an intern for the Nourishing Network during the summer and has been an intern for the Family Peace Association.