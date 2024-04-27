Southbound SR 99 ramp to eastbound SR 104 in Edmonds to close overnight April 28 for pavement repairs

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will work overnight Sunday to repair pavement on the southbound SR 99 ramp to eastbound SR 104 in Edmonds.

The work will run from 10 p.m. Sunday, April 28, to 5 a.m. Monday, April 29. A signed detour will guide people around the closure using southbound SR 99 to 244th Street Southwest.

These pavement repairs will create a smoother ride and extend the lifespan of the pavement, WSDOT said in a press release.