Speed table installation set to start April 8 on Olympic View Drive

The City of Edmonds Public Works Department is scheduled to begin work Monday, April 8 to place four speed tables along Olympic View Drive, from 196th Street Southwest to High Street. The work, part of the city’s traffic calming program, is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Two speed tables will be installed between 196th Street Southwest and Wharf Street on Monday and Tuesday, April 8-9. On those days, this segment of Olympic View Drive will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (open to local access only) and vehicles will be detoured to 9th Avenue North.

On Wednesday and Thursday, April 10-11, the two remaining speed tables will be installed between Wharf and High Street. Olympic View Drive will be open with one-lane traffic control and flagger operation. Expect delays between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. while work is being performed.

The speed tables will be spaced approximately 600 feet apart.

The work may be postponed due to inclement weather. More information about where each speed table will be installed can be found on the city’s website.

Contact Bertrand Hauss at 425-771-0220 or bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov for additional information regarding this project.

For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Bertrand Hauss at 425-771-0220 or via e-mail at bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.

Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Bertrand Hauss al (425) 771-0220 o por correo electrónico a bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.

Muốn biết thông tin về dự án này bằng một ngôn ngữ khác, bạn có thể yêu cầu trợ giúp miễn phí qua dịch vụ ngôn ngữ tại điện thoại số 425-771-0220, hoặc gởi điện thư email Bertrand Hauss, bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.