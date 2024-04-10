Sponsor spotlight: Clam Strips the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

This week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck is crispy and tender Clam Strips that will transport you to the seaside. Enjoy these golden battered beauties served with Scotty’s zesty tartar sauce and crispy French fries for the ultimate oceanfront meal.
Scotty’s will be in the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday, March 28-30, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
