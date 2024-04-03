Sponsor spotlight: Introducing Scotty’s Wild Alaskan Halibut Burger

The special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week is a Wild Alaskan Halibut Burger. Fried to perfection, topped with crisp iceberg lettuce, sliced Roma tomato, tangy dill pickles and pickled red onions.

Served on a grilled “monster” Kaiser roll with Scotty’s homemade tartar sauce, it’s a gourmet experience that will leave you craving for more.

Scotty’s will be at Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood, parked at the Calvary Church parking lot Thursday-Saturday from 3:30-7:30 p.m

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.