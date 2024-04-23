Sponsor spotlight: Sam Souza Painting LLC answers your painting project questions

Hi! I’m Sam Souza, owner of Sam Souza Painting LLC in Edmonds. I’m here to answer some of your questions about painting projects. So let’s get started.

Q: I’m thinking about an interior painting project. Do I have to move out of my house while you do that?

A: Good news! You can stay in your home and live comfortably while I paint. When painting walls, I prep and paint one space at a time. At the end of each working day, I clean and organize the space.

When painting ceilings, I typically do large areas at the same time to limit disruptions of your home.

Q: I like regular communication about the project’s status. What’s your communication style?

A: I send quotes by email and text. Depending on what you prefer, I can update you by text, call, email or in person. I try to provide clear and timely communication because good communication makes these projects much easier for my customers.

Q: What’s one of the most important things to consider when planning a painting project?

A: So that I can meet your timeline and needs, please plan ahead and book now for upcoming painting projects.

Q: Do you recommend getting multiple quotes?

Yes! I’m happy to provide a quote to potential clients who are comparing options. To find other painters, look up the contractors on the state Department of Labor and Industries Contractor Registration site.

Q: In addition to interior painting, what other services do you offer?

A: Interior elements such as painting and staining, drywall repair, exterior siding and trim painting, exterior staining and pressure washing.

Q: What’s your approach to your work?

A: My goal is to treat every project as if it were my own home. I work to ensure customers are very satisfied with the end result. A round of post-project touch ups are included free of charge.

