Sponsor spotlight: Sewer tips that save money

It’s easy to get caught up in the routine of daily life and pay your sewer line little to no mind. Don’t let a clog and/or backed up sewer be the first time you consider it. Sadly, we encounter homeowners who are stunned by the condition of their sewer line and are unprepared to handle the financial responsibility of repairing or replacing their sewer. It’s because of these experiences that we put together this spotlight story to illuminate a common problem in many households that could save you money. Let’s jump in!

As homeowners (and business owners), you are the gatekeepers of what is and isn’t allowed down the drain. One group of items that should be on the top of your prohibited list are feminine products and wipes. There are several items that every plumber expects to find in a clogged sewer line. Sanitary wipes are in the top three along with grease and plant roots fighting for the #1 and #2 spots. You might encounter all three of these items at once, but some proactive habits can really help.

Homeowners are lulled into a false sense of security by the words “flushable” or “drain-friendly” until that dreadful moment when you flush your toilet and a nearby shower begins to fill up! Oh No! A-Game Plumbing and Heating strongly recommends placing these items into a nearby trash bin or consider installing a bidet toilet seat as an alternative. In terms of grease, take the time to wipe your cooking pans and food ware with a paper towel before rinsing them off in the sink.

Let’s start this season off with the mindset that you’re going to eliminate wipes and feminine products going down the drain. This simple step will save you a heaps of problems. If you’d like to schedule a time to have A-Game Plumbing and Heating inspect your sewer line, call us at 206-476-7295 or email info@agameplumbing.com. If you’d like to learn more about us, visit us at www.agameplumbing.com.