Sponsor spotlight: This week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck — Caesar Salad with Blackened Salmon and Garlic Shrimp

Scotty’s Food Truck this week is featuring cold crispy Caesar salad with Scotty’s creamy Caesar Dressing, topped with hot Blackened Salmon and Grilled Garlic Shrimp, fresh grated parmesan and seasoned croutons.
See you at 5 Corners at the Calvary Church parking lot: Thursday-Saturday 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.