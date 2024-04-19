Sponsor spotlight: What you should know about Cline’s Buy and Trade Jewelry Event

Cline Jewelers Will Buy Your Old Gold and Fine Jewelry

Spring brings a sense of rebirth and renewal. Are you feeling the itch to refresh your wardrobe? You’re in luck: Cline Jewelers is hosting a Buy & Trade Event where you can easily trade in old pieces for cash or credit toward a brand-new piece.

We caught up with store owner Andy Cline to talk about what to expect at this exciting event.

Why Sell Your Jewelry?

Andy Cline and his team know that, although fine jewelry can last a lifetime, tastes can change. “Jewelry sticks around for decades,” says Cline. “Trends might evolve and your style might evolve with them, so that piece you were so excited to wear ten or twenty years ago just doesn’t have the same appeal today.”

Alternatively, if your jewelry box is looking a little cluttered, now is a great time to let go of some of those unworn pieces. “We’d love to take anything off your hands that you aren’t currently wearing,” says Cline. By selling or trading in that jewelry to Cline Jewelers, you can get cash or store credit in return. But you’re not the only one benefitting from that exchange: Mother Nature benefits, too!

As Andy Cline explains, “When you bring your old jewelry to us, you can rest assured it will be put to good use. We recycle some of the metals and gemstones, or we might put it in our estate collection for somebody else to buy and cherish.”

How Can I Sell My Jewelry?

Selling your old jewelry is a piece of cake at Cline’s Buy and Trade Event. Why let those unworn pieces gather dust when you could turn them into cash?

Now is an especially great time to sell your old jewelry. As Andy tells us, “The market value for diamonds, gemstones, gold and other precious metals is still rising. You might be surprised how much your old pieces are worth!”

Andy gave us the details on what Cline Jewelers is currently looking to buy:

Diamonds and Gems (all cuts, colors, clarity and sizes):

– Diamond Jewelry

– Loose Diamonds

– Gemstone Jewelry

Rolex Watches

Jewelry and Precious Metals (new, used or damaged):

– Gold, Silver, Platinum

– Estate Jewelry

– Dental Gold

– Sterling Silver Flatware

Cline Jewelers encourages you to book an appointment so they have the proper time to evaluate your pieces and give you every last penny your piece is worth. Bring the jewelry you hope to sell and any relevant paperwork, such as past appraisals. If they decide to buy your piece, you can get paid on the spot, or trade the piece for store credit and put it towards new jewelry you’ll love.

Trading In Your Jewelry

At this event, you’ll also have the opportunity to trade in unworn jewelry for a new piece that better suits who you are now. Your tastes, style and personal story are constantly evolving throughout your life, so why not let your jewelry collection evolve, too? While it might be bittersweet to part with a piece you once loved to wear, Andy Cline reminds us that there’s beauty in passing on our old treasures.

“By trading in your old piece, you’re actually giving it a new life. It’ll go on to tell a new story and make new memories for someone else, who will cherish it as much as you once did,” Cline says. You’ll also get 20% more than your jewelry’s current value to spend in store credit.

Refresh Your Jewelry Collection At Cline Jewelers

Cline Jewelers’ Buy and Trade Event will be held from April 24-27 at their store in downtown Edmonds. You’ll get a chance to sell your old jewelry for cash, or trade in those unworn pieces for something new. Andy Cline says he looks forward to this event every year: “People always walk out with a smile on their face, and either some cash in their pocket or a new accessory to wear!”

Be sure to make an appointment with one of the store’s specialists to ensure you get the time and attention you deserve! Spots will fill up quickly, so book your appointment today.