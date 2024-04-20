State Routes 99 and 104 ramps in Edmonds to close April 21-23 for overnight pavement repairs

Two ramps between State Routes 99 and 104 will close overnight April 21-23, as a regional project seals cracks and repairs pavement in Edmonds.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close:

– The eastbound SR 104 ramp to southbound SR 99 from 9 p.m. Sunday, April 21, to 5 a.m. Monday, April 22. A signed detour will guide people around the closure using eastbound SR 104 to westbound 244th Street Southwest.

– The southbound SR 99 ramp to eastbound SR 104 from 10 p.m. Monday, April 22, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 23. A signed detour will guide people around the closure using southbound SR 99 to eastbound 244th Street Southwest.

All work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled. The pavement repairs will create a smoother ride and extend the lifespan of the pavement.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.