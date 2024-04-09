State Transportation Commission meeting in Edmonds next week to focus on local and regional transportation issues

The Washington State Transportation Commission will meet in Edmonds next week to learn more about regional and local transportation issues and challenges. The two-day meeting will be on Tuesday, April 16, and Wednesday, April 17.

This is the first of four local meetings the commission will hold across the state in 2024 as it gathers insights into issues that affect cities, counties and local transportation agencies.

The meeting will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17. The meeting will be held in person at the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., and the public is invited to attend.

The meeting will also be streamed live on TVW. Those wishing to attend virtually may register for the Tuesday and Wednesday sessions on the commission’s website. Virtual and in-person public comment are scheduled for 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17. Written comments can be submitted via email to transc@wstc.wa.gov.

Highlights of the topics to be covered at the meeting are:

The future of transit: On Tuesday, speakers from Sound Transit and Community Transit will give an update on capital projects underway in the region, including new light rail and bus rapid transit connections.

Local and regional transportation projects: City, county and regional leaders will share details on completed projects as well as how transportation needs are evolving with growth.

Airport growth: On Wednesday, representatives from Paine Field will talk about the airport’s master plan and its sustainable aviation fuel project.

Transportation and the economy: Port, city and economic development officials will discuss the role transportation plays in supporting businesses in the region.

Tribal perspective: The Tulalip Tribe will share its transportation initiatives.

The information gathered during local meetings held across the state helps commissioners develop policy recommendations to the Legislature and the governor.

For more information about the commission and a complete meeting agenda, visit the commission’s website: wstc.wa.gov.