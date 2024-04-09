Sustainable floral design the subject of April 15 Floretum Garden Club meeting

Floral fever is expected to be high when the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club welcomes speaker Riz Reyes at its Monday, April 15 meeting to discuss “Sustainable Floral Design.”

Reyes is the owner of design firm RHR Horticulture, a published author, and assistant director of the internationally known Heronswood Garden in Kingston.

He will talk about the latest in floral design, emphasizing local, seasonal and sustainable materials and practices. Autographed copies his book Grow: A Family Guide to Plants and How to Grow Them will be available for purchase.

Floretum’s meetings are held in the third-floor Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. Doors open at 10 a.m. for social time. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the speaker will begin approximately 11:15. All are welcome.

Learn more about the club at floretum.org, and find it on Facebook and Instagram.