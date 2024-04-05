Verdant offering art journaling workshop for teens

Heart Art Healing and the Verdant Health Commission are teaming up to share a mental wellness artform known as art journaling with local teens. The free workshop will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. on second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Verdant Community Wellness Center in Lynnwood, 4710 196th St. S.W.

Participants are welcome to create a meaningful and creative art-making experience using collage and paint. Teens can make a personal journal page on any topic of their choosing. No experience is necessary and experimentation is encouraged. The next sessions will be held on April 9 and 23. Register here.