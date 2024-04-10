Volunteer on Earth Day in Edmonds Parks

Looking for a way to make a difference in your community on Earth Day? Join your friends and neighbors to help restore native habitat and remove litter in Edmonds parks on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m.-noon.

Work will include planting trees at Yost Park, pulling ivy in Pine Ridge Park, and picking up litter at Marina Beach and Brackett’s Landing parks. Volunteers will be led by City of Edmonds staff and the Edmonds Stewards, who host monthly work parties at five parks year-round and invite the public to join them.

Details regarding the work parties are included on the Sound Salmon Solutions’ Events page at www.soundsalmonsolutions.org/events. Participation is free and open to all ages, but space is limited and pre-registration is required. Minors under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Earth Day in Edmonds Parks is presented by the City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Human Services Department, the Edmonds Citizens’ Tree Board, the Edmonds Youth Commission and Sound Salmon Solutions.