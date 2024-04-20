Volunteers celebrate Earth Day with work at Edmonds parks, beaches

A sunny Saturday morning greeted volunteers who pitched in to restore native habitat and remove litter at Edmonds parks and beaches in honor of Earth Day — officially Monday, April 22.

At Pine Ridge and Yost parks, a group of City of Edmonds officials, citizen park stewards and tree board representatives were joined by more than 25 eager volunteers to remove invasive English Ivy and plant young native trees.

Pine Ridge Park posed a particular challenge due what volunteer park steward Jesse Langdon described as a “green desert” of well-established English Ivy that had taken over a large hillside and choked out native plants.

“This ivy has been here for years,” Langdon told volunteers. “It has some tough woody stems, and the roots go deep.”

He then led the group — armed with rakes, mattocks, shovels and loppers — into the woods and up the slope to the ivy patch, where volunteers began yanking, pulling, raking and cutting. The enthusiasm paid off – after two hours, the slope was all but bare of ivy.

Yost Park presented a different challenge.

“The native alders in Yost Park are simply getting to the end of their natural life,” explained City of Edmonds Horticulturalist Debra Dill. “In natural forest succession these will be replaced as they die by trees like Western Red Cedar, but today we’re giving that natural process a boost by planting what will be the next generation of the Yost Park forest.”

The Yost Park volunteers planted more than 60 new native trees including western red cedar, Scouler’s willow, bigleaf maple and black cottonwood. Because the new trees are small and young, volunteers placed protective fencing around them to discourage the hundreds of mountain beavers who call Yost Park home from feasting on them.

Meanwhile, volunteers at Marina Beach and Brackett’s Landing parks picked up litter in another city-sponsored Earth Day event. Among those volunteering were members of the Edmonds Youth Commission, who staffed the registration table in addition to participating in cleanup activities.

If you missed Saturday’s volunteer opportunities, the Edmonds Ivy League will be working both Sunday and Monday — April 21 and 22 — to pull invasive plants at Edmonds’ Southwest County Park. Meet in the parking area at 17920 Olympic View Dr., Edmonds, at 9 a.m. each morning for three hours of work.

Volunteers should bring garden gloves and dress for outdoor work wearing tennis shoes or boots. Instruction in plant removal will be given and tools will be provided.

Southwest County Park is a 120-acre undeveloped forest entirely within the boundaries of Edmonds. Perrinville Creek runs through the larger section of the park, which is divided by Olympic View Drive. Visitors can view cedar stumps and other evidence of Edmonds’ early logging history.

For more information on the Edmonds Ivy League Earth Day events, contact EdmondsIvyLeague@gmail.com.

— Story by Larry Vogel with reporting from Julia Wiese