Want to support Madrona Highlands residents? Information meeting April 6

As Housing Hope prepares to open the 52-unit Madrona Highlands community on Edmonds Lutheran Church property in late fall 2024, volunteers are needed to provide support for the new residents. The Housing Hope Madrona Ambassador Team will host an information meeting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 at Edmonds United Methodist, 828 Caspers St, Edmonds.

Learn more about the history of Housing Hope and HopeWorks and the need for affordable housing in South Snohomish County. Explore how you can support the new residents coming from homelessness. Madrona Highlands is a 52-unit apartment building being built on Edmonds Lutheran Church property to service homeless families in the Edmonds area. The project broke ground in May 2023.

There will be several levels of participation that vary from serving on the core team to working in a group to creating special holiday crafts for the residents. You can learn more about Madrona Highlands at www.housinghope.org/south-county. If you have questions about becoming a volunteer with the Madrona Ambassador Team for Housing Hope, email Joan Penney at joanpenney@housinghope.org