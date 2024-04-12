‘War Tails’ documentary about abandoned pets in Ukraine screened at Edmonds Waterfront Center

On Thursday night the Edmonds Waterfront Center hosted a sold-out crowd of nearly 300 people who came to learn more about the Ukraine War Animals Relief Fund (UWARF) and view a private screening of an hour-long documentary, War Tails. The evening included remarks by four panelists: UWARF founders and Edmonds residents Daniel Fine and Tana Axtelle, K9 Rescue Ukraine founder Tom Bates, and Adam Parascandola, vice president of the Animal Rescue Team at Humane Society International.

Over 12 million people were forced to flee Ukraine, which has resulted in millions of abandoned pets. Many are wandering the streets alone, in desperate need of help, and the crisis is worsening day by day. Ukraine War Animals Relief Fund is focused on a project to rescue, vaccinate and sterilize pets abandoned in Ukraine because of the war. The project has a broad impact – not only on the animals but on human safety and ecological health.

The event was part of the monthly Author/Speaker Series sponsored by the Edmonds Waterfront Center and the My Neighborhood News Network.

— Photos courtesy Daniel Johnson, Edmonds Waterfront Center